31-year-old killed in Cape Girardeau motorcycle crash

motorcycle crash

(WSIL) -- One person was killed during a motorcycle crash in Cape Giardeau Tuesday. 

Cape Police Officers responded to the area of South Sprigg Street, just south of La Cruz street, around 9 a.m. for a report of an accident. 

Officers found a motorcycle crash near the base of a bridge that spans over Cape La Croix Creek. Police say the driver left the road on the left-hand side, just prior to merging onto the bridge. 

The driver, now identified as 31-year-old Levi Asher of Cape Girardeau, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

