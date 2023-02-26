3000 Fentanyl pills seized and three arrests made in multi-county investigation

MAYFIELD, KY (WSIL) -- A multi-county police operation has resulted in three arrests and 3000 fentanyl pills being confiscated, among other items.
Information on the drug bust comes from the Graves County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
On Friday, February 24 at around 5:30 p.m., McCracken County Sheriff Detectives stopped a car in the parking lot of the motel located at 2960 John Puryear Drive. During the traffic stop, officers discovered forty fentanyl pills, multiple bags of marijuana, and a set of scales. The two men in the car, 28-year-old Frankus Cherry and 22-year-old Tashawn Jackson from Mayfield, KY, were arrested at the scene.
It was determined that the two men were drug dealers, and they were planning to sell the aforementioned items at the motel.
Later that evening at about 6:00 p.m., officers performed another traffic stop connected to the investigation. Detectives stopped 33-year-old David Roberson of Mayfield, KY, on Lone Oak Road in McCracken County. Roberson was arrested for conspiracy to trafficking Fentanyl.
Detectives in the operation obtained a search warrant for Roberson's home at 1103 Ridgeway Street in Mayfield, KY. While executing the warrant, officers at the scene seized more than 3000 Fentanyl pills, Marijuana, drug paraphernalia, money that was obtained through illegal drug sales, and a gun.
It was later revealed Roberson had supplied Cherry and Jackson with the illegal drugs. Police discovered that a woman and three kids also lived in Roberson's home, and the dangerous Fentanyl was accessible to the children.
The three men were taken into custody on the following charges:
- Cherry is charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl & Operating a vehicle with an expired operator's license
- Jackson is charged with Trafficking in Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Roberson is charged with Conspiracy to trafficking in Fentanyl 2nd or subsequent offense, possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roberson will have additional charges in Graves County.
The investigation is active and ongoing.