$30 million awarded to help companies find and train workers in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (WSIL) -- Gov. Mike Parson announced on Tuesday the Department of Economic Development (DED) awarded $30 million through the ARPA Workforce Training Grant Program.
This program helps companies in addressing workforce shortages by recruiting thousands of Missouri residents.
“As we continue to invest in our workforce, we’re excited to announce the recipients of the Workforce Training Grant Program,” Governor Parson said. “From day one, our administration has made it a top priority to ensure employers have the workers they need to expand and grow. A stronger workforce means a stronger tomorrow, and this program will go a long way in ensuring Missouri workers can meet the demands of the future.”
This workforce training program is funded through the the American Rescue Plan Act and was launched in August of 2022.
The program awarded competitive grants to a wide range of applicants and will train workers for a variety of industries including child care, health care, broadband deployment, manufacturing, and more, according to a release from Parson's office.
The grant also helps those who need it most and encourages recipients to train at-risk and low-income populations.
“This program is going to help employers in critical industries find the workers they need to propel our economy forward,” Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development said. “At the same time, it will equip real people with job skills that improve their lives, provide for their families, and benefit their communities.”
“Our team has worked hard to make the Workforce Training Grant Program as efficient as possible in helping Missouri’s workforce recover from the impact of the pandemic,” Kristie Davis, Director of Missouri One Start said. “This program is advancing our goal of helping workers develop their skillsets while ensuring companies can recruit the talent they need. We’re proud to make these historic investments that will have a lasting impact on our state’s workforce, economic growth, and overall wellbeing.”
For more information, you can visit here.