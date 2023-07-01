 Skip to main content
3-year-old boy found dead in West Frankfort swimming pool

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (WSIL) -- After a lengthy search, a 3-year-old toddler was found dead in a swimming pool Saturday.

The tragic news comes from a press release from the West Frankfort Police Department. 

On Saturday, July 1 at around 12:55 p.m., West Frankfort police received a report that 3-year-old Wesley M. Yocum was missing from his home in 200 block of W. 7th Street. Police reported to the residence, spoke with the parents of the missing child, and began to search the area.

At about 2:39 p.m., authorities located the little boy, who was inside a swimming pool at a neighbor's house. The toddler was unresponsive and emergency personnel began performing CPR. 

Missing toddler wesley

The boy was taken to Franklin Hospital in Benton, IL, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to contact the West Frankfort Police Department at 618-937-3502

