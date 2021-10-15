3 people facing charges in woman's murder after human remains found in Bollinger County

UPDATE: 5:30 p.m.
Three people are now charged in connection to the murder of a missing Illinois woman, after human remains were found in Bollinger County, Missouri.
The Bollinger County Sheriff's Office says the missing person was identified as 21-year-old Brianna Roberts of Illinois.
The Sheriff's Office now says Kaitlyn Morgan and Eric Nanney of Glen Allen, Missouri, were the last known individuals to have had contact with Brianna. The three were involved in a dispute at Morgan and Nanney's home on Oct. 13.
Investigators with the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control conducted interviews with Kaitlyn, Eric, and Eric’s father, Ricky Nanney.
During those interviews, police learned information about Roberts being dead due to an assault on Thursday, Oct. 14.
Investigators conducted a search warrant at a home within Bollinger County to collect evidence. During the search of the property the remains were found.
The sheriff's office says the body was stabbed and shot multiple times. The victim's limbs were also removed from the body.
Investigators later located what appeared to be additional remains in a separate location, along with several other items of evidence. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, October 18th, 2021.
After this information, all three suspects were placed under arrest and charged with the following:
Eric Nanney
- Murder 1st Degree
- Unlawful Use of a Weapon
- Armed Criminal Action
- Tampering with Physical Evidence
- Abandonment of a Corpse
- $1,000,000.00 Cash Only Bond
Kaitlyn Morgan
- Murder 1st Degree
- Tampering with Physical Evidence
- Abandonment of a Corpse
- $1,000,000.00 Cash Only Bond
Ricky Nanney
- Tampering with Physical Evidence
- $50,000.00 Cash Only Bond
All three subjects remain in custody.
