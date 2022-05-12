$3 million in additional SAFE Funds awarded for tornado recovery

(WSIL) -- Gov. Beshear announced a third round of awards from the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies (SAFE) fund.
The more than $3 million in assistance will go to 12 eligible Western Kentucky cities, counties and other entities to help with the costs of recovery from the devastating December 2021 tornadoes.
The funding is as follows:
- $1.3 million for the Graves County Fiscal Court
- $663,004 for Muhlenberg County
- $340,210 for the Western Kentucky Electrical Co-op
- $300,000 for the Caldwell County Fiscal Court
- $154,840 for the Lyon County Fiscal Court
- $142,786 for the Fulton County Fiscal Court
- $70,096 for the City of Princeton
- $23,297 for the City of Benton
- $5,980 for the Christian County Fiscal Court
- $4,004 for the Ohio County Fiscal Court
- The Hopkins County Health Department also received $12,212
- Bowling Green Independent School District received $5,940