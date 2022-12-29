3 injured in 4-vehicle crash on I-57

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash on I-57 that occurred Wednesday afternoon.
Illinois State Police is investigating the crash which happened after 2:30 p.m. in the southbound lane of I-57 at the 82 mile marker.
ISP said a vehicle was going northbound when it changed lanes and hit the rear part of another vehicle forcing it off the road. The driver then lost control and travelled across the median into oncoming southbound traffic.
Two other cars were then hit in the southbound lanes.
Those injured were a 24-year-old man from Waltonville who was airlifted to a regional hospital, a 72-year-old man and 69-year-old woman from Aiken, SC, who were sent to an area hospital for treatment.