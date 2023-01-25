3 arrested after police search home in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Three people have been arrested after police serve a warrant at a home in Carbondale.
Carbondale police officers went to a residence to execute a search warrant on Tuesday in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane. While officers were searching, they arrested Darrion J. Clark, 23, of Carbondale, on an arrest warrant for unlawful sale of firearms, unlawful use of weapons, and unlawful purchase of a firearm charges out of Jackson County.
A press release from Carbondale Police Department states detectives were able to get an arrest warrant for Clark after getting information from several ongoing investigations involving the use of firearms recently occurring in Carbondale.
Also during the search, officers arrested Delvon D. Bennett, 23, of Harvey, IL, for an arrest warrant out of Indiana for drug possession.
Officers then arrested Lukyan K. Traylor, 26, of Carterville, for an arrest warrant out of Jackson County for burglary.
All three arrested were taken to the Jackson County Jail. The investigations remain active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).