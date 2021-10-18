3 adults, 3 children injured in Jefferson County crash

(WSIL) -- 6 people were left with injuries during a crash in Jefferson County Sunday.
Illinois State Police say a pickup was traveling north on Interstate 57, and failed to slow down due to construction. The truck hit a car in the rear, pushing the car into a transit van, which was pushed into a SUV.
The car left the road, struck a guardrail and overturned. The truck also left the road and struck a bridge support pillar.
The driver of the truck, 32-year-old Jeffery Pannell of Arkansas, was taken to a hospital with injuries. 2 adults and three children, ages 2, 7 and 9, from Kankakee were also taken to a hospital for injuries.
Pannell was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.