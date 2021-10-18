You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 adults, 3 children injured in Jefferson County crash

  • 0
i-57, interstate 57 crash
By adwpadmin

(WSIL) -- 6 people were left with injuries during a crash in Jefferson County Sunday. 

Illinois State Police say a pickup was traveling north on Interstate 57, and failed to slow down due to construction. The truck hit a car in the rear, pushing the car into a transit van, which was pushed into a SUV.

The car left the road, struck a guardrail and overturned. The truck also left the road and struck a bridge support pillar. 

The driver of the truck, 32-year-old Jeffery Pannell of Arkansas, was taken to a hospital with injuries. 2 adults and three children, ages 2, 7 and 9, from Kankakee were also taken to a hospital for injuries. 

Pannell was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you