$3.4 mil. released to continue development of Cairo Port

(WSIL) -- The State of Illinois is releasing $3.4 million to continue advancing plans for a new inland port under development in Cairo.
The funding, part of a more than $40 million commitment to the project, will help complete federal environmental requirements and studies for the project.
Previously, IDOT released $4 million to the Alexander Cairo Port District to launch preliminary engineering activities and other related work, and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity released a $1 million grant for other related work.
Almost 80% of the nation’s inland barge traffic travels past Cairo, where the Ohio and Mississippi rivers converge, with the site served by three major interstate highways and Class 1 railroads. Major logistics and commodities businesses already have committed to using the new port to move crops, container shipments and bulk products.