$3,200 raised, new Shawnee Sasquatch statue ordered

(WSIL) -- After a well-known tourist attraction in Harrisburg was damaged, the community rallied together to raise money for a new one. 

According to a Facebook post last week, The Shawnee Sasquatch was kicked over Thursday.

Donations were being accepted for a brand new one and as of Monday $3,200 was raised. Harrisburg Mayor John McPeek says a new Sasquatch statue has already been ordered. 

There is still no word on who might have damaged the original statue. 