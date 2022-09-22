28th annual BBQ on the River returns to Paducah

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- The 28th annual BBQ on the River is returning to Paducah.
The annual event was called "BBQ Off the River" the past few years as changes were made during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year's event takes place Thursday, September 22 to Saturday, September 24. The event is taking place on the Ohio Riverfront, on North 3rd Street.
More than 100 different vendors will descend on Paducah. You can taste some of the best BBQ and desserts, while enjoying vendors and activities for kids and adults.
Along with tons of BBQ and food, Paducah is now allowing people to take to-go alcoholic drinks in designated cups, within a certain boundary.
Live music will take place each day with the festivities kicking off Thursday evening at 5 p.m. The music will shut down at 10:30 p.m.
ON Friday the music will last from 4:30 to Midnight and on Saturday take advantage of the bands from 9:30 a.m. to midnight.
