28 small businesses inducted into Illinois Made Program

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Office of Tourism announced 28 new small businesses, or ‘Makers’ have been recognized as part of the Illinois Made program. 

The program recognizes each business as a hidden gem for locals and visitors to discover, offering unique products and experiences all around the state. From vegan dessert makers, alpaca and hemp farmers, and a Chicago candlemaker with a mission to provide young moms with critical job training skills.

The Illinois Made program, launched in 2016, inspires residents and visitors to discover the people, products and authentic experiences created by one-of-a-kind small businesses found in every region of the state.

The Illinois Made program now features over 200 Makers from all corners of Illinois and continues to drive foot traffic into local small businesses around the state.

The new Makers include the following businesses, broken down by region:

Southern Illinois (Trails to Adventure)

Buffalo Bluffs Hemp Farm - Cobden

Shawnee Hills Lavender - Cobden

Central Illinois (Lincoln of Lincoln)

CBPB Popcorn Shop - Champaign

Riley’s Vegan Sweets & Eats - Peoria

Trefzger’s Bakery - Peoria Heights

Wildflour Bakery & Candy Co.  - Casey

Witness Distillery - Vandalia

Northwest & Southwest Illinois (Great Rivers Country)

Dot’s Pots - Moline

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard - Mackinaw

My Just Desserts - Alton

The Nut House - Peoria Heights

[Thyme Square Bakery ]Thyme Square Bakery - Quincy

Water Sweets Soap Company - Edwardsville

Chicago & Surrounding Areas (Chicago & Beyond)

Accents by Fred - Forest Park

Boggio’s Orchard - Granville

Brewpoint Coffee - Elmhurst

Bright Endeavors - Chicago

Gayety’s Chocolates - Lansing

Hungry Monkey Bakery - Lake Forest

Kombucha Brava LLC - Evanston

Magic Meadows Alpaca - Wonder Lake

McMahon Gallery - Lake Forest

More Brewing Company - Huntley

Noir d’Ébène Chocolat et Pâtisserie - Evanston

Patterson Glass - Mundelein

Thornton Distilling - Thornton

Tony Cannoli - Mundelein

Vintrendi Wine Company - Park Forest

To learn more about Illinois Made and to see who else in southern Illinois has made the list visit: EnjoyIllinois.com/IllinoisMade

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

