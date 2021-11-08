28 small businesses inducted into Illinois Made Program

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Office of Tourism announced 28 new small businesses, or ‘Makers’ have been recognized as part of the Illinois Made program.
The program recognizes each business as a hidden gem for locals and visitors to discover, offering unique products and experiences all around the state. From vegan dessert makers, alpaca and hemp farmers, and a Chicago candlemaker with a mission to provide young moms with critical job training skills.
The Illinois Made program, launched in 2016, inspires residents and visitors to discover the people, products and authentic experiences created by one-of-a-kind small businesses found in every region of the state.
The Illinois Made program now features over 200 Makers from all corners of Illinois and continues to drive foot traffic into local small businesses around the state.
The new Makers include the following businesses, broken down by region:
Southern Illinois (Trails to Adventure)
Buffalo Bluffs Hemp Farm - Cobden
Shawnee Hills Lavender - Cobden
Central Illinois (Lincoln of Lincoln)
CBPB Popcorn Shop - Champaign
Riley’s Vegan Sweets & Eats - Peoria
Trefzger’s Bakery - Peoria Heights
Wildflour Bakery & Candy Co. - Casey
Witness Distillery - Vandalia
Northwest & Southwest Illinois (Great Rivers Country)
Dot’s Pots - Moline
Mackinaw Valley Vineyard - Mackinaw
My Just Desserts - Alton
The Nut House - Peoria Heights
[Thyme Square Bakery ]Thyme Square Bakery - Quincy
Water Sweets Soap Company - Edwardsville
Chicago & Surrounding Areas (Chicago & Beyond)
Accents by Fred - Forest Park
Boggio’s Orchard - Granville
Brewpoint Coffee - Elmhurst
Bright Endeavors - Chicago
Gayety’s Chocolates - Lansing
Hungry Monkey Bakery - Lake Forest
Kombucha Brava LLC - Evanston
Magic Meadows Alpaca - Wonder Lake
McMahon Gallery - Lake Forest
More Brewing Company - Huntley
Noir d’Ébène Chocolat et Pâtisserie - Evanston
Patterson Glass - Mundelein
Thornton Distilling - Thornton
Tony Cannoli - Mundelein
Vintrendi Wine Company - Park Forest
To learn more about Illinois Made and to see who else in southern Illinois has made the list visit: EnjoyIllinois.com/IllinoisMade