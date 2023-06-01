2023 Williamson County Shrine Circus

DU QUOIN, Ill (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Shrine Circus is back at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds with one of the biggest shows in the country.
The circus will have two shows in the S.I. Center on Saturday, June 3 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m. There will be another show on Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m.
This event is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Williamson County Shrine Club with all profits going to the organization.
They have teamed up with Carden International Circus to put on this family-friendly event.
For over 50 years the Carden family has been bringing an astonishing and awe-inspiring show to people across the country. From amazing feats of athleticism with our aerial acrobats, to their magnificent elephants, beautiful camels and horses, and so much more.
Tickets can be purchased at a discount by calling Mike McGee at (618) 922-4486 or Kenneth George at (618) 899-3336.
Tickets at the gate are $25 for one adult or two children.
For more information, you can visit the Williamson County Shrine Club's Facebook page.