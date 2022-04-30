2022 Tennessee Titans NFL Draft Class

NASHVILLE, TN (WSIL) -- The Tennessee Titans are looking to add talent to an already talented roster through the NFL Draft this weekend.
The Titans have been on the upswing the last few years, making the playoffs four out of the last five years. Their offensive engine is powered by perennial All-Pro running back Derrick Henry. and their up-and-coming defensive presence is spearheaded by young, talented players like Jeffery Simmons, Harold Landry, and Kristian Fulton.
While the future is bright, the present is becoming ever-more troublesome. The Titans got dismantled by the eventual Super Bowl contending Cincinnati Bengals, a shock to many. The surprises continued when the Titans traded superstar wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles during the first round of the NFL Draft, a trade most fans did not agree with.
The Titans looked to capitalize on the draft pick they received in return from Brown, making a total of nine draft picks.
With the number 18 overall pick, the Titans selected wide receiver Treylon Burks from Arkansas. Burks is a big, physical receiver who can win 50-50 balls consistently. He also has a surprising amount of speed and athleticism for his size. He has all the physical traits to be the number one receiver for the Titans, and he may one day fill the shoes that Brown left.
With the number 35 overall pick, the Titans selected cornerback Roger McCreary from Auburn. McCreary is extremely athletic, and has excellent instincts when the ball is in the air. He will make an excellent addition to an already talented cornerback room.
With the number 69 overall pick, the Titans selected offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere from Ohio State. He's a big, athletic linemen who will make a case to start at right tackle.
With the number 86 overall pick, the Titans selected quarterback Malik Willis from Liberty. This is the big one most Titans fans were holding their breath for. With current Titans QB Ryan Tannehill creeping up in age at 33 years old, the Titans faithful wondered if it was time to start developing a QB for the future. That seems to be exactly what the Titans plan to do. While unrefined as a player, Willis is a supremely talented QB who could develop into something special.
With the number 131 overall pick, the Titans selected running back Hassan Haskins from Michigan. He's a big bruiser of a running back and he has a chance to stick on special teams.
With the number 143 overall pick, the Titans selected tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo from Maryland. A developmental tight end who has explosive traits.
The draft is currently ongoing, and this article will be updated as more players are selected.