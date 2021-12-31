2022 Miss Du Quoin crowned

(WSIL) -- A local pageant brought people together from all across the region to see the best of the best! A new Miss DuQuoin has been crowned.
Lilianna Perez is Miss Du Quoin 2022. They also have multiple 'little princesses.'
They all competed in Du Quoin and tonight-Perez says she's beyond thankful for her new title.
"I am in shock, I didn't expect it, all of us deserved it. There were girls who probably deserved it more than me but I am just so happy to be here and to be crowned Miss Du Quoin tonight, I'm blessed." said Lilianna Perez, Miss DuQuoin 2022.
She says as queen, she wants to help end period poverty by collecting menstrual products, and help empower women.