Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.A slow-moving cold front will be preceded by a surge of tropical
moisture, which will result in widespread heavy rainfall and likely
some flooding problems.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois south of Interstate 64 and
all of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From this evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded. Tornado debris in the affected
areas of western Kentucky could impede drainage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected,
with locally higher amounts possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

2022 Miss Du Quoin crowned

  • Updated
  • 0

(WSIL) -- A local pageant brought people together from all across the region to see the best of the best! A new Miss DuQuoin has been crowned.

Lilianna Perez is Miss Du Quoin 2022. They also have multiple 'little princesses.'

They all competed in Du Quoin and tonight-Perez says she's beyond thankful for her new title.

"I am in shock, I didn't expect it, all of us deserved it. There were girls who probably deserved it more than me but I am just so happy to be here and to be crowned Miss Du Quoin tonight, I'm blessed." said Lilianna Perez, Miss DuQuoin 2022.

She says as queen, she wants to help end period poverty by collecting menstrual products, and help empower women.

