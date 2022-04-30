2022 Chicago Bears NFL Draft Class

CHICAGO, IL (WSIL) -- The Chicago Bears added some much-needed talent to the team during the NFL Draft this weekend.
After another disappointing 6-11 season that resulted in former head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace being relieved of their duties, Bears fans have long awaited something to generate excitement for the team again. The annual NFL Draft did just that, as new general manager Ryan Poles and new head coach Matt Eberflus chose the college players they felt would make an immediate impact.
The Bears did not have a first round draft pick this year because they traded the pick to the New York Giants in order to select talented quarterback Justin Fields in last year's draft. The Bears hold seven picks in this year's draft.
With the number 39 overall pick, the Bears selected cornerback Kyler Gordon from Washington. Gordon is a technically sound, twitchy cornerback who will make an immediate push for a starting position on the opposite side of the Bears' young star cornerback Jaylon Johnson.
With the number 48 overall pick, the Bears selected safety Jaquan Brisker from Penn State. Brisker is a big, physical safety who is a sure tackler. Brisker is a major competitor for the strong safety position opposite of former Pro Bowler Eddie Jackson.
With the number 71 overall pick, the Bears selected wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. from Tennessee. Jones Jr. is an incredibly fast and shifty receiver who will allow the Bears to make big plays down the field. He is also an electric return man, something the Bears needed to address after All-Pro Jakeem Grant left in free agency for the Cleveland Browns.
The draft is ongoing from 12 p.m. to 5 pm. today, and this piece will be updated as the Bears continue to make selections.