200 families benefit from Lifesource Thanksgiving food giveaway

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) - Despite the cold weather, more than 40 volunteers from Lifesource church and Take Action Today gathered in the church's parking lot, in high spirits, to hand out the essentials for Thanksgiving dinner.
"They don't even have to get out of their cars, we just load it up in their trunk," explained Lifesource Executive Director, Brent Pyles. "It's a really simple process. It's very easy for them. We have plenty of volunteers - they come out and love to serve and love to help. We just take care of them. Put it in their trunk and get to go home with Thanksgiving dinner."
Pyles said they've continued a partnership with the St. Louis food bank for the giveaway since 2020. He also said, the recipients come from all walks of life.
"This has really helped us. It's given us a good understanding of the needs of our county, this community, and the surrounding areas," Pyles said. "And it's not just people that people would necessarily stereotype. There's a struggle that I think is across the board. People from every place imaginable come and get blessed by this event."
The giveaway is a ticket event. Each meal ticket includes apples, potatoes, chicken, milk and another box that rounds out the rest of the Thanksgiving meal.
Assistant Executive Director, Nikki Curtis said some recipients couldn't have a Thanksgiving without the giveaway.
"I get emotional just seeing people come back and share their stories with us," said Curtis. "But people get emotional and they just - every little bit matters. So, when they talk about that, 'Oh, this can of food really blessed my family,' it really melts your heart. It gets me emotional about it too."
And volunteers say, the giveaway isn't only a gift to the recipients.
Kelly Watford - Lifesource volunteer
"It's rewarding because we get to see the smile on family's faces," explained Lifesource volunteer, Kelly Watford. "We get to know that we're serving our community and doing what God has personally called us to do."
And based on smiles on faces, it was a grateful community.
"Thank you! This means so much to us," a mother and daughter exclaimed from inside their vehicle.
Lifesource will soon be launching another free food venture. They're opening a meal center that includes sit down dining. The meal center officially opens on December 1st from 4 to 6 p.m.