...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34, nearly calm winds, and
relatively clear skies will result in frost formation overnight.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana and southern Illinois,
southeast Missouri generally north of a Zalma to Cape Girardeau
line, and across west Kentucky, north and east of a Wickliffe,
Paducah, Princeton and Herndon Kentucky line.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread light and areas of moderate
frost are expected across the entire advisory area overnight and
into early Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

2-year-old dies after being run over by construction equipment in North Carolina

  • Updated
  • 0
A 2-year-old boy in North Carolina died after being run over by construction equipment Friday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency crews went to the scene about 5 p.m. after a family acquaintance operating a skid-steer loader ran over the child, Terry Wright, chief of staff for the sheriff's office, told CNN.

The incident occurred on Collins Mill Road, east of Louisburg and near Centerville, Wright said.

He said no one has been charged and the investigation will continue.

