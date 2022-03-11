2-year construction project on I-24 begins Monday

JOHNSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- IDOT is warning drivers of an upcoming 2-year construction project on I-24 in Johnson County next week.
The project includes bridge repairs on multiple structures in each direction on I-24 from US 45 (milepost 14) to the Massac County line (milepost 24) and hot mix asphalt resurfacing.
The project will begin on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 7 a.m. weather permitting.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction until the project is complete. Bridge work must be completed by November 2022 and the entire project shall be completed by November 2023.
Motorists should be aware of the 14’-3” width restriction, reduce speed, be alert for equipment and workers and use extreme caution while traveling through all work zones.