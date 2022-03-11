 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois,
generally along and west of a line from Dexter Missouri to
Cairo, Harrisburg, and Mount Carmel Illinois.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on
bridges. Visibilities may drop sharply due to the snow, so use
caution, if you must drive this afternoon and evening. Road
conditions may remain hazardous during the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for increasing snowfall
rates and measurable snowfall accumulation will through 8 pm
CST. With cooling ground and road surfaces, some slick spots
will be possible through daybreak on Saturday. Wind Chills will
fall into the single digits above zero overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

2-year construction project on I-24 begins Monday

  • 0
Road construction
By Kenzie Dillow

JOHNSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- IDOT is warning drivers of an upcoming 2-year construction project on I-24 in Johnson County next week. 

The project includes bridge repairs on multiple structures in each direction on I-24 from US 45 (milepost 14) to the Massac County line (milepost 24) and hot mix asphalt resurfacing.

The project will begin on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 7 a.m. weather permitting. 

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction until the project is complete. Bridge work must be completed by November 2022 and the entire project shall be completed by November 2023. 

Motorists should be aware of the 14’-3” width restriction, reduce speed, be alert for equipment and workers and use extreme caution while traveling through all work zones.

Tags

Recommended for you