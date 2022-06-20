2 people arrested for leaving child alone in car at Harrah's Casino

METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- Two people have been arrested for putting a child in danger.
Metropolis Officers were called to Harrah's Casino after security found an 11-year-old child left alone in a vehicle.
Surveillance video found the child had been left along for over an hour and a half.
Baridques Anton Reeves, 40, and Kimberly Charie Byers, 37, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee were located inside the casino.
They were arrested and charged with endangering the health or life of a child. They were released on bond.
DCFS was notified and conducting further investigation.