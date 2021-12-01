2 killed, 3 injured in Franklin County Crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Two people were killed during a crash on Route 37 in Franklin County Wednesday.
Illinois State Police says a car was traveling north on Rt. 37 and slowed down to turn left. The driver of a truck failed to slow down and hit the car. The car was then forced into the path of a SUV. The truck then struck an oncoming Jeep.
The driver of the car, a 37-year-old man from Carbondale, and his passenger, a 27-year-old woman from West Frankfort, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities are being withheld pending notification to next of kin.
Another woman in the car was injured and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was not identified.
Another driver, 64-year-old Theresa Winters of West Frankfort, and her passenger, 62-year-old Lynette Duke of California, were both taken to hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck, 18-year-old Jacob Simmons of Timms, Illinois, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
This crash is still under investigation.