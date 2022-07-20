 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

2 killed, 1 injured in Route 37 crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead. 

Illinois State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Route 37, just south of Marion, around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday.

ISP says a vehicle was traveling north and for unknown reasons crossed into the southbound lane. They struck the front of a second vehicle. 

The driver and passenger of the first vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene by the Williamson County Coroner. 

The second driver was flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

This is an open and on-going investigation. 

