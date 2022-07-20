2 killed, 1 injured in Route 37 crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead.
Illinois State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Route 37, just south of Marion, around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday.
ISP says a vehicle was traveling north and for unknown reasons crossed into the southbound lane. They struck the front of a second vehicle.
The driver and passenger of the first vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene by the Williamson County Coroner.
The second driver was flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is an open and on-going investigation.