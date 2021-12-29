2 dead in crash on I-57

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Jefferson County.
It happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 57 northbound, near milepost 84. Illinois State Police say 31-year-old Nodell Graves, from Madison, Wisconsin, had parked his Peterbilt truck-tractor along the right shoulder. At that time a 2017 GM Sierra pickup truck driven by a 73-year-old man crashed into the rear of Graves' semi.
The driver of that pickup was pronounced dead on the scene. His passenger, a 70-year-old woman, was also pronounced dead at the scene. Their names are being withheld pending family notification.
The driver of the semi was uninjured.
That stretch of I-57 was closed for around 90 minutes while crews cleared the scene.