.A slow-moving cold front will be preceded by a surge of tropical
moisture, which will result in widespread heavy rainfall and likely
some flooding problems.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois south of Interstate 64, all
of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded. Tornado debris in the affected
areas of western Kentucky could impede drainage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected,
with locally higher amounts possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

2 dead in crash on I-57

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Jefferson County.

It happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 57 northbound, near milepost 84. Illinois State Police say 31-year-old Nodell Graves, from Madison, Wisconsin, had parked his Peterbilt truck-tractor along the right shoulder. At that time a 2017 GM Sierra pickup truck driven by a 73-year-old man crashed into the rear of Graves' semi.

The driver of that pickup was pronounced dead on the scene. His passenger, a 70-year-old woman, was also pronounced dead at the scene. Their names are being withheld pending family notification.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.

That stretch of I-57 was closed for around 90 minutes while crews cleared the scene.

