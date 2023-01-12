$2.3 million to support school safety, mental health in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, KY (WSIL) -- An announcement from U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said more than $2.3 million dollars will be provided to school safety and mental health organizations in Kentucky.
McConnell announced on Thursday the Department of Health of Human Services (HHS) will provide $2,064,128 to the Kentucky Educational Development Finance Corporation in Ashland, Kentucky and $250,000 to the Seven Counties Services, Inc., based out of Louisville through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
The grants will fund mental health support and early intervention programs in schools in Kentucky.
A release from McConnell states funding for these grants comes from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.
“The American people do not have to choose between safer schools and the Constitution, and the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act proves it. This bill increases school safety, helps troubled kids, and protects Kentucky’s teachers and students. I was proud to help lead it to passage in the United States Senate and am glad it continues to support the Kentucky programs providing much-needed mental health infrastructure in our schools,” said Senator McConnell.
“Parents, teachers, and students know that proper mental health care can make all the difference in our schools. Senator McConnell sees that too and has used his leadership position in the Senate to ramp up quality mental health services in Kentucky’s education system significantly. We thank him for his bipartisan work on this issue and look forward to using today’s grant to make everyone in Kentucky schools safer and healthier,” said Nancy Hutchinson, CEO of the Kentucky Educational Development Finance Corporation.
“Our purpose to boldly provide quality care and health services to improve the lives of individuals and families would not be possible without our partners in government. With the help of Senator McConnell, we are able to provide critical services to raise awareness of mental health to our neighbors in Oldham county. We are very excited to expand our work within this community,” said Abby Drane, President and CEO, Seven Counties Services.