Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro.

.Recent and future rainfall in the Big Muddy basin will cause rises
in the river. At Plumfield and Murphysboro, the river is forecast to
rise above flood stage midweek and crest in minor flooding late this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon to late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday afternoon to a crest of 20.5 feet early
Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

1st responders catch baby tossed from burning apartment complex

  • Updated
  • 0

Click here for updates on this story

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in which a father threw a baby from the second floor of a burning building into the arms of first responders below.

The flames broke out around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters arrived at the South Ridge Apartments in the 500 block of Northumberland Way to find heavy fire coming from part of the three-story structure.

South Brunswick Police say two people jumped from the building to escape the flames, including the mother of an infant.

First responders saw a man sticking his head out the window of a second floor apartment with smoke pouring out after they initially thought all 25 apartments in the building were empty.

The man disappeared as the officers shouted from the ground for him to hurry, and he then reappeared with the toddler.

The man lowered his son out the window, feet first, and dropped him to the the group, consisting of officers, the fire chief and a construction worker who was nearby.

The fire was placed under control as of 11 a.m.

Four people -- the father, son, a firefighter and a police officer -- were all treated for minor injuries.

The Red Cross is on the scene assisting residents who have been displaced by the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

