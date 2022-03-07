1st responders catch baby tossed from burning apartment complex

Click here for updates on this story
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in which a father threw a baby from the second floor of a burning building into the arms of first responders below.
The flames broke out around 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Firefighters arrived at the South Ridge Apartments in the 500 block of Northumberland Way to find heavy fire coming from part of the three-story structure.
South Brunswick Police say two people jumped from the building to escape the flames, including the mother of an infant.
First responders saw a man sticking his head out the window of a second floor apartment with smoke pouring out after they initially thought all 25 apartments in the building were empty.
The man disappeared as the officers shouted from the ground for him to hurry, and he then reappeared with the toddler.
The man lowered his son out the window, feet first, and dropped him to the the group, consisting of officers, the fire chief and a construction worker who was nearby.
The fire was placed under control as of 11 a.m.
Four people -- the father, son, a firefighter and a police officer -- were all treated for minor injuries.
The Red Cross is on the scene assisting residents who have been displaced by the fire.
The cause remains under investigation.