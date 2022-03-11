1993 Jefferson County murder victim identified

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois, generally east of a
line from Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to
Carbondale and Wayne City Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on
bridges.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for increasing snowfall
rates and measurable snowfall accumulation will be from 6 PM
CST today through 2 AM CST Saturday morning. With cooling
ground and road surfaces, some slick spots will be possible
through daybreak on Saturday. Wind Chills will fall into the
single digits above zero overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

...Increase in snowfall over part of southeast Missouri and
southern Illinois early this Afternoon...

For travelers and residents over part of southeast Missouri and
southern Illinois, look for an increase in snowfall rates and
amounts from shortly before noon through 4 pm CST this afternoon.

At this time, total snowfall amounts of one to locally two inches
of snow is expected to fall in the following areas during the
early afternoon hours.

In southeast Missouri, the greatest amount of snow is expected
from Fremont and Grandin, northeast to Oak ridge and Cape
Girardeau Missouri, with the heaviest likely to occur over Wayne
County Missouri near Greenville. In these areas, an excess of one
inch of snow is expected.

In southern Illinois, the greatest amount of snow is expected from
Grand Tower and Thebes, northeast to West Frankfort and Karbers
Ridge, with the heaviest expected from Makanda onward to Goreville
and New Burnside. In these areas, an excess of one inch of snow is
expected.

Snowfall rates during the early afternoon hours may range from one
quarter to one half inch an hour at times.

If you are planning travel in part of southeast Missouri and
southern Illinois this afternoon, be watchful for lower visibility
due to the snow. In addition, elevated surfaces such as bridges
and overpasses may freeze earlier, creating slick spots on the
road.

Be sure to give any road maintenance crews plenty of room as they
clear snow from roadways this afternoon, if you must be on the
road today.

1993 Jefferson County murder victim identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Jefferson County Illinois Sheriff’s Office and Redgrave Research Forensic Services have identified "Ina Jane Doe," an unidentified woman whose remains were discovered 29-years-ago.

Ina Jane Doe Susan Lund

Susan Lund was last seen by her family on Christmas Eve of 1992 when she reportedly left her family home in Clarksville, Tennessee to walk to a local grocery store. Her husband reported her missing soon after. 

A multi-agency search was conducted over several months and the official missing persons case was closed. Her family did not stop searching for her. 

Jane Doe Timeline

On January 27, 1993, near Ina, Illinois, the head of a white female was found on the side of a wooded road in Wayne Fitzgerrell State Park. The original examination estimated the victim was between 30 and 50-years-old and may have had "wry neck syndrome," a condition that may have caused her head to have a sideways tilt

In February 2021, Dr. Amy Michael (Assistant Professor of Anthropology, University of New Hampshire) approached Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to offer a reexamination of the case using updated forensic methods.

Following Dr. Michael’s reanalysis, a new forensic image was created by artist Carl Koppelman. “As forensic methods are updated and refined, it is critical to reevaluate cold cases and utilize new approaches, like forensic genetic genealogy, alongside anthropology to achieve identification,” says Dr. Michael.

Susan Lund's family

Relative of Susan Lund listens to press conference identifying her remains after more than 30 years. 

Samples from Ina Jane Doe’s remains were sent to Astrea Forensics for the purpose of creating a DNA profile suitable for utilizing forensic genetic genealogy. A DNA profile was provided to Redgrave Research Forensic Services, a genealogy company.

Within days the team found a potential match. It was passed to law enforcement who then followed up with family members of Susan Lund.

Via one-to-one comparison, her identity was confirmed on March 6, 2022.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has investigated the victim’s homicide and worked to identify her for nearly three decades.

No other information on what happened to Lund between December 24, 1992 and January 27, 1993 has been released.

