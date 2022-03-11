1993 Jefferson County murder victim identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Jefferson County Illinois Sheriff’s Office and Redgrave Research Forensic Services have identified "Ina Jane Doe," an unidentified woman whose remains were discovered 29-years-ago.
Susan Lund was last seen by her family on Christmas Eve of 1992 when she reportedly left her family home in Clarksville, Tennessee to walk to a local grocery store. Her husband reported her missing soon after.
A multi-agency search was conducted over several months and the official missing persons case was closed. Her family did not stop searching for her.
On January 27, 1993, near Ina, Illinois, the head of a white female was found on the side of a wooded road in Wayne Fitzgerrell State Park. The original examination estimated the victim was between 30 and 50-years-old and may have had "wry neck syndrome," a condition that may have caused her head to have a sideways tilt
In February 2021, Dr. Amy Michael (Assistant Professor of Anthropology, University of New Hampshire) approached Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to offer a reexamination of the case using updated forensic methods.
Following Dr. Michael’s reanalysis, a new forensic image was created by artist Carl Koppelman. “As forensic methods are updated and refined, it is critical to reevaluate cold cases and utilize new approaches, like forensic genetic genealogy, alongside anthropology to achieve identification,” says Dr. Michael.
Samples from Ina Jane Doe’s remains were sent to Astrea Forensics for the purpose of creating a DNA profile suitable for utilizing forensic genetic genealogy. A DNA profile was provided to Redgrave Research Forensic Services, a genealogy company.
Within days the team found a potential match. It was passed to law enforcement who then followed up with family members of Susan Lund.
Via one-to-one comparison, her identity was confirmed on March 6, 2022.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has investigated the victim’s homicide and worked to identify her for nearly three decades.
No other information on what happened to Lund between December 24, 1992 and January 27, 1993 has been released.