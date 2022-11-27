19-year-old man shot outside Sikeston Walmart

SIKESTON, MO (WSIL) -- A 19-year-old man was shot outside of a Walmart today.
According to a post on the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) Facebook page, the incident occurred on November 27 at around 3:30 p.m. A 19-year-old man from Pemiscot County was sitting inside a car in a Walmart parking lot with two other people when he was shot in the leg.
An investigation by the Sikeston DPS determined that the shooting took place inside the car. Officers believe that the three people drove together in the car from Pemiscot County and bought merchandise from the store before the shooting took place.
A weapon was recovered at the scene. There was no incident inside the Walmart and police do not believe that anyone else was involved.
The investigation is active and ongoing.