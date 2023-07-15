19-year-old dies after Jeep flips over into ditch

WAYNE COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A 19-year-old Fairfield man has died after his Jeep flipped over into a ditch Saturday morning.
Information on the incident comes from a press release from the Illinois State Police (ISP).
On Saturday, July 15 around 12:46 a.m., 19-year-old Logan M. Kreiter of Fairfield, IL was driving eastbound on Wayne County Road 925 north in his 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee. For a currently unknown reason, the Jeep veered off the road and turned over into a ditch. The Jeep flipped several times before finally coming to a stop in a field north of the roadway.
Kreiter was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wayne County Coroner.
The investigation is active and ongoing.