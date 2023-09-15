MT. VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- All makes and motorcycle models are wanted for the 18th Annual Ironclad Art Motorcycle show.
The event will be Sunday, September 24, 2023 on the grounds at Cedarhurst Center for the Arts in Mt. Vernon, IL. it is free admission and free parking for spectators and “display only” bikes.
Bike registration is $10 and goes from 9 a.m. to noon. All entries will receive a swag bag and be eligible for award judging.
The awards presentation will be at 3 p.m. and 16 trophies will be given out in a variety of classes.
There will be live music, food concessions by the Frosty Mug. In the afternoon James “Dirt” Dorner of Champaign, IL will transform scrap motorcycle parts into a unique sculpture.
This years event will honor "The King City Dirt Riders Club".
For more information visit Cedarhurst Center for the Arts website.