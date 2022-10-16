18-year-old arrested for murder of Cape Girardeau man

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- The Cape Girardeau and Bollinger County Major Case Squad has arrested an 18-year-old for the murder of a Cape Girardeau man.
The information comes from the Cape and Bollinger County Major Case Squad in a press release. The murder occurred near Bellevue and Fountain Street at around 5:52 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. Police determined that 22-year-old Nathan Hinojosa Jr. of Cape Girardeau was shot and killed.
The Major Case Squad conducted an investigation and determined that 18-year-old Izaiah James Turner is a suspect in the homicide case.
Turner was located and arrested by the Squad in the early hours of Sunday, October 16, around 1:22 a.m.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department charged Turner with Murder in the First Degree, and Armed Criminal Action.
He has a cash-only bond that is set at $2,500,000.