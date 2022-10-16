 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated fire danger expected Monday...

Breezy northwest winds are expected during the day on Monday.
Relative humidity is also expected to be low in the afternoon.
With very dry grass, trees, and bushes across the region due to
the ongoing drought, grass fires and wildfires are expected to be
easier to start and spread more rapidly than normal on Monday.
Take extra care with any activities that may accidentally spark
fires.

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM MONDAY TO 9 AM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing. This will effectively end the growing season.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

&&

18-year-old arrested for murder of Cape Girardeau man

  • Updated
  • 0
gun violence shooting crime

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- The Cape Girardeau and Bollinger County Major Case Squad has arrested an 18-year-old for the murder of a Cape Girardeau man.

Muder suspect

The information comes from the Cape and Bollinger County Major Case Squad in a press release. The murder occurred near Bellevue and Fountain Street at around 5:52 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. Police determined that 22-year-old Nathan Hinojosa Jr. of Cape Girardeau was shot and killed.

The Major Case Squad conducted an investigation and determined that 18-year-old Izaiah James Turner is a suspect in the homicide case.

Turner was located and arrested by the Squad in the early hours of Sunday, October 16, around 1:22 a.m.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department charged Turner with Murder in the First Degree, and Armed Criminal Action.

He has a cash-only bond that is set at $2,500,000.

