18-month-old killed in series of I-24 crashes

MARSHALL COUNTY (WSIL) -- A child was killed in a series of crashes caused by icy conditions in Marshall County, Kentucky.
On February 23, 2022, just after 11 p.m. Kentucky State Police was notified of a crash at the Tennessee River Bridge on Interstate 24. While a trooper was on scene, five additional crashes took place in the area.
Seven total crashes were reported involving 12 semis and 6 cars.
One of the crashes involved a semi that rear ended another tractor-trailer. An 18-month-old passenger of the first semi was ejected from the vehicle and hit by a car. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
Once the investigation into the collision is complete, it will be presented to a prosecutor for decisions regarding any potential criminal charges.
Another collision in the vicinity involved a cattle trailer, resulting in cattle escaping onto the roadway. Cattle and vehicles are still being removed from the roadway.
Both westbound lanes remain closed at this time, while one eastbound lane has been reopened. Roadway conditions are still hazardous.