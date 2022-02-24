 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate to locally heavy mixed precipitation expected.
Additional ice accumulations from one tenth to one quarter of an
inch are likely over southeast Missouri, far west Kentucky and
southwest Illinois. Little, if any additional sleet
accumulation expected today.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, the Purchase Area of western
Kentucky including the Land between the Lakes region, and
southern Illinois generally west of Interstate 57 and 24.

* WHEN...Now until 6 PM Thursday.

* IMPACTS...A few power outages and minor tree damage are likely
due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will slowly rise above
freezing from east to west across the warned area today, except
for those areas from southeast Missouri into southwest Illinois.
The best chances for seeing significant icing are expected to
remain along and west of Interstate 57 in southern Illinois and
southeast Missouri today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

18-month-old killed in series of I-24 crashes

MARSHALL COUNTY (WSIL) -- A child was killed in a series of crashes caused by icy conditions in Marshall County, Kentucky. 

On February 23, 2022, just after 11 p.m. Kentucky State Police was notified of a crash at the Tennessee River Bridge on Interstate 24. While a trooper was on scene, five additional crashes took place in the area. 

Seven total crashes were reported involving 12 semis and 6 cars.

One of the crashes involved a semi that rear ended another tractor-trailer. An 18-month-old passenger of the first semi was ejected from the vehicle and hit by a car. The child was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Once the investigation into the collision is complete, it will be presented to a prosecutor for decisions regarding any potential criminal charges.

Another collision in the vicinity involved a cattle trailer, resulting in cattle escaping onto the roadway. Cattle and vehicles are still being removed from the roadway. 

Both westbound lanes remain closed at this time, while one eastbound lane has been reopened. Roadway conditions are still hazardous.  

