18 car wreck on I-69 in Marshall County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- Authorities are on scene of a wreck involving multiple vehicles on I-69 in Marshall County.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 PIO Keith Todd said 18 vehicles are involved in the crash. This occurred near the 41 mile marker along I-69 Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews are on the scene helping to clear the vehicles off the road.
KYTC said the crash involves three SEMI trucks and 15 passenger vehicles.
Marshall County Emergency Management Director Curt Curtner is optimistic some of the vehicles will be able to maneuver out of the crash site under their own power once the SEMI trucks are cleared, according to a KYTC Facebook update.
Vehicles are scattered all along the ramp that carries southbound I-69 traffic to the U.S. 641-Spur to Benton and Murray. Some of the vehicles slid into the guardrail along the ramp and may have some damage. However, others have only minor damage.
Estimated duration is 2 hours or approximately 9:30 a.m., CST.
We will have more information on this when it becomes available.