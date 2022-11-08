17-year-old girl dies in Graves County house fire

GRAVES COUNTY (WSIL) -- A teenage girl has died after becoming trapped in a house fire.
Around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, Graves County Emergency Services was called to a house fire with someone trapped inside.
First responders found the home fully engulfed in flames and learned 17-year-old Sierra Walker was inside.
Family members made several attempts to get to Sierra, but due to the size of the fire, they couldn't. Graves County Coroner Brad Jones pronounced her dead at the scene.
The investigation into what caused the fire is still under investigation, but initial investigations showed it was an electrical fire.