17-year-old dies in Graves County accident

GRAVES COUNTY, KY, (WSIL) -- A vehicle crash in Graves County on Thursday night resulted in the death of a 17-year-old.
Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of KY 464 and Deward Road for a vehicle that crashed.
As soon as Deputy Peyton Jackson and Sgt. Chris Mensinger got to the scene, they found the vehicle laying on it's side in the ditch.
The sheriff's office reported a 2006 Nissan Versa was traveling west on KY 464 when the vehicle ran off in a sharp curved portion of the roadway. The vehicle then hit a tree before rolling on its passenger side.
Elexis F. Williams, 17, of Murray, KY, died as a result from the crash.
Mayfield Fire Department, Mayfield/Graves County EMS, Mayfield/Graves County Fire and Rescue, Mayfield Police Department, Graves County EMA, and the Graves County Coroner's Office assisted with the incident.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office also expressed their sincerest condolences to the family of Ms. Williams.