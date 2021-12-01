You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Isolated thunderstorms expected today, with a few storms
producing small hail...

An impressive early December weather disturbance will move across
the Quad State region today.

There appears to be enough cold and unstable air aloft with this
disturbance to generate a few thunderstorms as the system moves
through the area.

Although the thunderstorms are expected to remain below severe
limits, a few of the thunderstorms may generate some very small
hail.

Rainfall associated with this fast moving weather system will
remain quite light, generally a tenth of an inch or less.

The entire weather system should move east of the Quad State
region by sunset today.

$160,000 raised in Give S.I. Campaign

  • Updated
  • 0
Give SI
By Jeff Weinrich

(WSIL) -- The 30-hour Give S.I. Campaign has concluded and we now know how much was raised. 

Byram Fager, Program Manager for the Southern Illinois Community Foundation stopped by News 3 This Morning to reveal the total amount of money raised. 

Fager said as of Midnight on Tuesday, December 1st, $165,000 was raised. 

Which exceeded 2020's total and their goal for this year. 

Fager said they are still tallying last minute donations and will have a final number by the end of the week. 

If you are interested in donating, you can click here

Tags

Recommended for you