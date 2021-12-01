$160,000 raised in Give S.I. Campaign

(WSIL) -- The 30-hour Give S.I. Campaign has concluded and we now know how much was raised.
Byram Fager, Program Manager for the Southern Illinois Community Foundation stopped by News 3 This Morning to reveal the total amount of money raised.
Fager said as of Midnight on Tuesday, December 1st, $165,000 was raised.
Which exceeded 2020's total and their goal for this year.
Fager said they are still tallying last minute donations and will have a final number by the end of the week.
If you are interested in donating, you can click here.