 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...BLACK ICE WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

Any water that remains on area roadways will quickly re-freeze by
or around sunset as heating from the sun quickly diminishes. This
will result in more widespread black ice formation across the
area tonight into early Thursday morning. Secondary roadways will
likely remain sleet and ice covered.

Be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions if traveling
this evening through Thursday morning. Remember, if the road
looks wet at night, there is a good chance that it may be black
ice with temperatures well below freezing.

16-year-old girl dies in house fire in Paducah

  • 0
Fire truck lights
Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- A 16-year-old girl has died after a house fire Wednesday morning.

McCracken County Sheriff's Office said in a release a fire occurred at about 9:51 a.m. Wednesday morning in the southern part of Paducah.

Deputies responded to the 400 block of Pugh Road where a house was fully engulfed in flames.

"It is with great sadness to release that during the course of the firefighting operation, it was discovered that a sixteen year old female was inside the residence and had passed away," the sheriff office said in a release.

The sheriff's office said no other people were inside the home and the name of the female victim is not being released at this time pending family notification.

"The MCSO asks that you please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers," they said in the release.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.

Firefighters from Reidland Farley Fire Department, Hendron Fire Department, and Ledbetter Fire Department all responded to the scene to attempt to extinguish the fire. The McCracken County Coroner's Office and emergency management assisted at the fire scene as well.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you