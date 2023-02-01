16-year-old girl dies in house fire in Paducah

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- A 16-year-old girl has died after a house fire Wednesday morning.
McCracken County Sheriff's Office said in a release a fire occurred at about 9:51 a.m. Wednesday morning in the southern part of Paducah.
Deputies responded to the 400 block of Pugh Road where a house was fully engulfed in flames.
"It is with great sadness to release that during the course of the firefighting operation, it was discovered that a sixteen year old female was inside the residence and had passed away," the sheriff office said in a release.
The sheriff's office said no other people were inside the home and the name of the female victim is not being released at this time pending family notification.
"The MCSO asks that you please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers," they said in the release.
Detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.
Firefighters from Reidland Farley Fire Department, Hendron Fire Department, and Ledbetter Fire Department all responded to the scene to attempt to extinguish the fire. The McCracken County Coroner's Office and emergency management assisted at the fire scene as well.
