16-year-old arrested in connection with murder of Sikeston woman

SIKESTON, MO (WSIL) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Sh'Tyana Ingram in Sikeston last Sunday.
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety confirmed the arrest in a Facebook post, in which they stated that the SEMO Major Case Squad was assisting their department in the investigation. The suspect who was arrested is a 16-year-old teen from Charleston, Missouri.
The murder took place on July 3 around 3:30 a.m., where Ingram was shot and killed at a gas station located on the 800 block of East Malone in Sikeston.
The teen was charged with First Degree Murder, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. The teen is currently in custody at the Mississippi County Juvenile Detention Center.
The investigation is active and ongoing.