 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

16-year-old arrested in connection with murder of Sikeston woman

  • Updated
  • 0
Arrest, handcuffs, police, crime

SIKESTON, MO (WSIL) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Sh'Tyana Ingram in Sikeston last Sunday.

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety confirmed the arrest in a Facebook post, in which they stated that the SEMO Major Case Squad was assisting their department in the investigation. The suspect who was arrested is a 16-year-old teen from Charleston, Missouri.

The murder took place on July 3 around 3:30 a.m., where Ingram was shot and killed at a gas station located on the 800 block of East Malone in Sikeston.

The teen was charged with First Degree Murder, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. The teen is currently in custody at the Mississippi County Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Tags

Recommended for you