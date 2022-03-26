 Skip to main content
#15 Saint Peter's beats #3 Purdue in March Madness tournament; continues unlikely title run

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WSIL) -- The Saint Peter's Peacocks keeps the beloved Cinderella story alive with a shocking 67-64 win over the Purdue Boilermakers in the Sweet Sixteen round of the March Madness tournament.

The Peacocks played the Boilermakers close all game, constantly trading baskets with the high-octane Purdue offense as the game winded down. Saint Peter's played great defense down the stretch, and guard Daryl Banks lll scored the go-ahead basket that burned the Boilermakers and allowed the Peacocks to take flight into the next round of the Elite Eight.

Guard Daryl Banks lll was the game's leading scorer with 14 points, as well as adding three rebounds.

Saint Peter's will take on #8 North Carolina this Sunday. March 27 with a trip to the Final Four hanging in the balance.

