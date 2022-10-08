14th Annual Cotton Ramble rides on Saturday

SIKESTON, MO - The 14th Annual Cotton Ramble bike ride flew through the highways of southeast Missouri Saturday morning, touring the cotton fields and countryside before the onset of winter.
“It’s certainly the area and showcasing, you know, we have a lot of farm land, similar to the Tour de Corn, riding through the corn fields, we have the cotton fields going right now and it’s just a good way to bring out people, get some excitement around the area," Lyon's Club member and Cotton Ramble volunteer Cassidy Obermark said.
The event is also a fundraiser for the Sikeston Lyons Club. The club has been hosting the event for the last five years of it's existence.
Over 120 riders took part in the event Saturday morning.
“Seeing the people come from all over [is my favorite part]," Obermark said. "We have people who come from way up north, we’ve had people come from Kansas, we have families, kids, it’s fun to see.”
The event also added a gravel route option for those that the off-road aspect appeals to. Other than that, there's 15 or 30-mile routes, with stops and attractions along the paved roads.
“That’s the goal, is to grow," Oermark said. "We want to get more participation and provide things people are looking for.”