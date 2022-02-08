14-year-old named suspect in Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday.
On February 4, 2022 officers responded to the 500 block of S. Graham Street for a shooting victim. Officers learned the victim confronted the suspect about trespassing on the property. The suspect fired several times at the victim before fleeing.
The victim received a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment.
During the investigation, the shooting suspect was identified as a 14-year-old boy from Carbondale. That teen has not been taken into custody.
The Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office is handling the case for prosecution. The investigation is still active and ongoing.