14,000 Cape Girardeau City water customers could lose water Tuesday morning

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- A press release from the city of Cape Girardeau says 14,000 Cape City customers could lose water Tuesday morning.
The citys' statement reads:
Following a significant water main break Oct. 3, the system began to lose pressure resulting in a boil water advisory to 14,000 customers. We are working to isolate the problem and repair it. Due to low pressure, the water plant has been shutdown and ALL customers could lose water by morning.
All customers on the City of Cape Girardeau water system should limit water usage.
A boil water advisory is issued in an abundance of caution. This means there is no known problem with the water, but the low pressure means a problem could develop. All customers in the affected area should use bottled water or tap water that has been boiled and cooled before consumption.
We will use our current notification systems should an actual water problem be detected and a boil order is issued. To register your email or cell phone number, visit www.cityofcape.org/urgentalert. If you are already registered and did not receive an alert, please contact us to verify your information at www.cityofcape.org/report.
Please check www.cityofcape.org for more updates, a detailed map, and frequently asked questions regarding boil notices, including advisories and orders.