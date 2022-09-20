135th Army Band 'Fire for Effect' tours Southeast Missouri

RISCO, MO - The 135th Army Band, out of Missouri, brought their rock/pop band 'Fire for Effect' to Risco High School on Tuesday, part of their tour of Southeast Missouri.
"It's important because it gives us an opportunity to interact with the communities that we're from and where we're at in Missouri," SFC Roger Kirchner said. Kirchner is from Farmington, Missouri originally and spent time in Van Buren as well.
The members of 'Fire for Effect' take a special pride. Dressed in uniform, they perform for schools and communities.
"Engineers, infantry, aviation groups, they don't get to be out in the communities as much and when they do it's often in a time of crisis," Kirchner said. "We get to be able to bridge that gap between the every day solider and be able to relate to the community and be able to interact with them."
Plus, it allows them to combine both of their passions. They serve their country and get to be a part of the musical world in addition.
"The best part, is the soldiers you serve with," Kirchner said. "The Missouri National Guard has a long history of supporting each other and to be able to do that and perform music for folks and to do that with my best friends and family is as good as it gets."
The group will be in Perryville on Wednesday and making a special stop in Van Buren on Thursday morning.