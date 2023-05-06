13-year-old arrested for reckless driving, speeding over 120 MPH

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- Graves County police have arrested a 13-year-old after the child was found underage driving and speeding over 120 miles per hour.
Information on the minor's arrest comes from a post from the Graves County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
On Friday, May 5 at around 12:55 p.m., police had received a report of a underaged driver traveling along KY 80 near the KY Highway 303 intersection. Deputies located the suspected underage driver speeding toward the Calloway County line at over 120 MPH. The car failed to stop for traffic lights or police sirens. As the deputies gave chase, the car made a sudden U-turn and began speeding in the opposite direction, towards Mayfield.
Police were able to successfully use a tire deflation device on the car and the vehicle finally came to a stop after a short while. Police at the scene learned that the 13-year-old driver skipped school and took a relative's car without the relative's knowing. There were no injuries as a result of the chase. Two police cruisers suffered minor damage.
The child was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention facility on the following charges:
- Speeding 121 MPH in a 65 MPH zone
- Wanton Endangerment
- Reckless Driving