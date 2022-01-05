You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Accumulating Snow on Thursday...

A system will spread light to moderate accumulating snow across
the region Thursday. Temperatures are expected to range from the
upper teens along the Interstate 64 corridor to mid 20s elsewhere,
so the snow should quickly accumulate. This will likely impact
travel across the region.

Confidence in placement and strength of the snow band continues to
increase. Highest amounts are expected across western Kentucky
where amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible. Amounts are expected
to decrease north of the Ohio River and back into southeast
Missouri.

Snow quickly develops during the morning, with peak intensity
occurring during the late morning and early afternoon. The snow
should taper off during the mid to late afternoon.

Behind this system, the coldest air of the season is set to
arrive Thursday night. Wind chills into the single digits to just
below zero are forecast by Friday morning.

Stay tuned to later forecasts as this event nears.

13 dead, including 7 children, in Philadelphia fire at house converted into apartments, officials say

  • Updated
  • 0

Thirteen people -- including seven children -- died in a fire at a three-story row home in Philadelphia on Wednesday morning, a deputy fire commissioner said.

Philadelphia police described the address as a home converted into two apartments in the city's Fairmount neighborhood.

"It was terrible," Philadelphia Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said. "This is probably one of the worst fires I ever been to."

Firefighters responded to flames Wednesday morning at the row house at 869 of N. 23rd Street, about 2.5 miles northwest of the Center City district, Murphy said.

They arrived around 6:40 a.m. "and found heavy fire coming from the second floor," the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

It took 50 minutes to place the fire under control, the fire department said.

"This is without a doubt one of the most tragic days in our city's history -- lost of so many people in such a tragic way," Mayor Jim Kenney said at the start of a news conference late Wednesday morning.

"Losing so many kids is just devastating. ... Keep these babies in your prayers," Kenney said.

Live updates: At least 13 dead in fire at Philadelphia row home

Investigators are trying to determine the origin and cause of the fire, according to a law enforcement official who confirmed that 13 people died. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the investigation.

Both police and fire officials are on location, police said, and the scene is still active despite the fire being under control, the fire department said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

