12 horses seized after mistreatment

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) Saline County authorities took a dozen horses from a farm in Harrisburg.
Sheriff Whipper Johnson says they said they were being mistreated. Sheriff Johnson says the owner of those horses failed to give them enough food or water.
The owner had previously been cited for the same issue. In July, authorities found a dead horse on the property.
Those 12 horses were taken away and are being cared for at a local facility.
The sheriff's department is trying to find the horses new homes.