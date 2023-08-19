 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO
10 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon Sunday to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

11-year-old boy suffers serious injuries after crashing ATV

GORDONVILLE, MO (WSIL) -- An 11-year-old suffered serious injuries following an ATV accident.

Details on the incident come from a traffic report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred Saturday, August 19 at 12:45 p.m. The report states that an 11-year-old boy was driving a 2010 Artic Cat ATV on a private property about one mile west of Gordonville when the ATV flipped over, ejecting the boy from the vehicle.

The boy was taken St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, MO with serious injuries.

News 3 will update this article as we learn more.

