11-year-old boy suffers serious injuries after crashing ATV

GORDONVILLE, MO (WSIL) -- An 11-year-old suffered serious injuries following an ATV accident.
Details on the incident come from a traffic report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred Saturday, August 19 at 12:45 p.m. The report states that an 11-year-old boy was driving a 2010 Artic Cat ATV on a private property about one mile west of Gordonville when the ATV flipped over, ejecting the boy from the vehicle.
The boy was taken St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, MO with serious injuries.
