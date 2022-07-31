 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

11-time NBA Champion Bill Russell dies at age 88

  • Updated
  • 0
Bill Russell

WASHINGTON (WSIL) -- NBA Hall of Famer and 11-time NBA Champion Bill Russell died at the age of 88 today.

The tragic news comes from Russell's official Twitter page, where it states that he died peacefully with his wife by his side.

Among his many athletic accomplishments, Russell held the record for most championships won with 11, won an Olympic gold medal for Team USA, and made history by being the first black head coach of any North American professional sports team.