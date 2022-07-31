11-time NBA Champion Bill Russell dies at age 88

WASHINGTON (WSIL) -- NBA Hall of Famer and 11-time NBA Champion Bill Russell died at the age of 88 today.
The tragic news comes from Russell's official Twitter page, where it states that he died peacefully with his wife by his side.
An announcement… pic.twitter.com/KMJ7pG4R5Z— TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) July 31, 2022
Among his many athletic accomplishments, Russell held the record for most championships won with 11, won an Olympic gold medal for Team USA, and made history by being the first black head coach of any North American professional sports team.