11 babies born Tuesday, one born at 2:22 at Memorial Hospital

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Moderate to heavy mixed precipitation, mainly freezing
rain and some sleet. Ice accumulations one quarter of an inch
or more, with some minor accumulations of sleet. The highest
freezing rain accumulations are expected to be from the Ozark
Foothills to far Western Kentucky.
* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, the Purchase Area of western
Kentucky and southern Illinois generally west of Interstate 57
and 24.
* WHEN...From 12 PM today to 6 PM Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and some tree damage are
likely due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Two rounds of wintry precipitation can be
expected. The first will enter Southeast Missouri this
afternoon and spread across all of the warning area for the
evening and overnight hours. The second will be from midday
Thursday on through the afternoon across the Ozark Foothills of
Missouri into southwest Illinois. The rest of the warning area
should see temperatures rise above freezing Thursday, and switch
the precipitation to just rain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
&&