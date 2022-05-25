100-mile yard sale kicks off this week

(WSIL) -- Visitors and residents will be out in full force along Route 25 Memorial Day weekend in search of bargains at the 100-Mile Yard Sale.
The yard sale begins Thursday and runs through Monday along Highway 25 from Kennett to Jackson.
Missouri Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to be on the look out for pedestrians and slow moving vehicles.
“It’s a fun weekend that people look forward to each year,” says Traffic Engineer Craig Compas, “but we want people to remember that there’s more traffic and more congestion along Route 25 this weekend than any other and drivers need to keep that in mind.”
MoDOT will do its part to bring the safety message to the forefront. Message boards will be in place along the route to alert drivers of the unusual traffic patterns and promote safe driving.